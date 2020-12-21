2020 PR Power 50

By December 21, 2020 12:00 PM

Welcome to a different PR Power List. Instead of companies, this year’s roster ranks people—call them “power players”.  In a year like no other, it felt right to recognize PR’s superstars in a new way.

For the first time, you’ll see in-house PR pros alongside agency people, with some high-profile industry activists in the mix. The list also reflects issues that confronted the industry this year, from confronting the pandemic to addressing diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Quick takeaways?  First, adults and upstarts ruled. If you’re battled-scarred and tested, your stock went up. Likewise, if you’re smart enough to rewrite the rules, clients wanted you. Second, amid the carnage, some businesses actually did pretty well this year. Firms in crisis, fintech, or healthcare, for example, told us they couldn’t hire fast enough. Third, the work of our Power Players reflects what you see in the headlines. Our Power 50 changed conversations, set agendas, and—in a few cases—helped make history.

This is the Power 50. Make sure you also read  Observer’s PR Rising Stars.

2020 PR Power 50

1

Anita Dunn

SKDKnickerbocker

2

Jon Silvan

GSG

3

Sally Susman

Pfizer Inc.

4

Sean Cassidy

DKC

5

Marc Johnson

Facebook

6

Cindi Berger

R&C PMK

7

Michael Kempner

MWW PR

8

Peter Finn

Finn Partners

9

Tracy McGraw

Twitter

10

Matthew Sherman

Joele Frank

11

Amanda Lundberg

42West

12

Janna Pea

BerlinRosen

13

Richard Edelman

Edelman

14

Alison Brod

Alison Brod Marketing Communications

15

John Marino

Marino

16

Gail Heimann

Weber Shandwick

17

Davidson Goldin

Goldin Solutions

18

Donna Imperato

BCW

19

Jeremy Fielding

Kekst CNC

20

Kelly Bush Novak

ID

