2020 PR Rising Stars

By and December 21, 2020 12:00 PM

We can’t forecast the future of PR. But we can predict that all 20 of the up-and-comers on this year’s “Rising Stars” will do big things. Rising Stars are 30 years old or younger, nominated by their firm, and selected by us.

The Rising Stars list takes on a little more meaning after this insane year.  Agency owners and executives told us their young colleagues helped power firms through some of the most challenging times they’ve ever faced. Our Rising Stars not only rose to the task; their nominators told us they often helped guide and lead.

Be nice to these 20 young PR pros; you might work for them one day.

These are the Rising Stars. Make sure you also read the full Observer PR Power 50.

Ariana Squillacciotti

J Public Relations

Arielle Rothstein

Joele Frank

Danielle Balbone

BCW

Danielle Marmel

SHADOW

Elise Szwajkowski

Marino

Evan and André Lenox

Cultural Counsel

Jaclyn Weisberg

Ruder Finn

Jaimie Caiazzo

Sharp Think

Jessica Sciacchitano

Rogers & Cohen PMK

Lauren Amaio

Global Strategy Group

Liz McNeil

Quinn PR

Maria Kennedy

Moxie Communications

Megan Derks

Finn Partners

Megan Zehmer

42West

Molly Krause

krause co.

Nina Lee

Shore Fire Media

Shayla Ridore

North 6th Agency

Yari Aquino

BerlinRosen

Yun Lee

FITZ & CO

